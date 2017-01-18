AGB Meeting of ASC of NGGOA held

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 18: The Annual General Body meeting of Agriculture Sub- Committee of Non-Gazetted Govt. Officers’ Association, Andaman and Nicobar Island was held today (17.01.2017) at Port Blair. The meeting discussed various long pending issues of employees in Agriculture Department like timely filling up of vacant promotional posts; award of MACP to eligible employees; timely settlement of pension cases; etc. Shri T.S.Sreekumar, General Secretary of the Association briefed about the recent struggles being organized at the National and territory level against the indifferent attitude of the government towards the demands of the govt. employees on 7th CPC issues. He also expressed concern over the delay in declaration of allowances at enhanced rates. Shri R.Surendran Pillai, Asst. General Secretary urged upon the employees to strive for greater unity for the settlement of their demands. The meeting also elected the new Executive Committee for the session 2017-18 with Shri Srindam Biswas as Vice President and Shri Sanjeev Kumar Singh as Secretary of the Sub-Committee. Shri Daniel Antony proposed vote of thanks.