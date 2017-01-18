DC visits Chouldari and Tushnabad Villages

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 18: Shri Udit Prakash Rai, Dy. Commissioner, South Andaman visited Flat Bay Island No. 2,3 &4 along with Prahdan Chouldhari Panchayat and inspected wooden jetty and the plantation of spices and Tapioca being maintained by the Agriculture Department in the revenue land.

Thereafter, DC visited dumping site at Loha Barack maintained by Chouldhari Panchayat. Dy. Commissioner also visited Tushnabad village along with Zilla Parishad Member and inspected the road constructed by Zilla Parishad at Ward No.2 and observed that the quality of the work is not up to the standard.

The ZP member requested to renovate/ repair the road as well as demanded to fortify the security deposit of the contractor. DC further inspected the community hall which was renovated by the Zilla Parishad. DC also observed the encroachment in the old Japan road near Satyanarayan house at Ward No. 5. and assured to take action against the encroachers and also demarcation of the road will be carried out at the earliest.

It was also requested by the PRIs to repair/renovate the road by MGNREGA fund from Radhan Krishna Temple to Bhagat house at Ward No.6. It was also requested by the public to construct an approach road to negotiate tractor from main road (State Highway) besides Hazagar Ali house to the paddy land at Ward No.6