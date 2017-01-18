Government Departments delaying dispatch of signed cheques to concerned parties

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 18: This has become a new trend in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where cashier of different departments sit on already issued cheques and do not hand over the same to the concerned party. The reason is sometime too much lethargic attitude but mostly this is being done to get some kickback from the party who come searching for the cheques.

Recently many media units of Andaman and Nicobar Islands have seen that many cheques issued somewhere in September and October first week are being dispatched now. The Health Department and Department of Sports are leading the way in this practice, where nearly two dozens of cheques have expired and now all the media houses are being asked to write letters to run behind the cheques for another three or six months.

The head of these departments must take action against such cashiers who sit on these cheques for more than three months in hope of getting some kickbacks.

This might look like a small issue but if it is considered that how some people are making money by asking favours and cash while handing over cheques to various private firms in many departments, it would become clear that some staffs are making lakhs of rupees by only holding back cheques.

A media delegation is now planning to meet the Chief Secretary with a written complaint in this regard as in many cases cheques of media houses have also been blocked by some cashiers.