Inter-school Badminton Rolling Trophy Tournament by ISMAT

Port Blair, Jan 18: ISMAT – A Women’s Initiative, an NGO, has organized an Inter-school Badminton Rolling Trophy Tournament for Under-14 Year girls at the Multipurpose Hall of Netaji Stadium Complex, Port Blair on 17th January 2017. In all 12 girls participated in the event. The Rolling Trophy and gold medal were bagged by the winner, Ms. Alisha Ahmed of Carmel School, while Ms. A. Anita received the silver medal.

The Chief Guest of the event was Mr. Rehan Reza, Director Sports, who distributed the Trophy and medals and also given Certificates to all the participants. The Chief Guest was highly impressed with the event and appreciated the endeavor of ISMAT for its contribution towards the society. The event was concluded with a vote of thanks by Mrs. Shenaz Jadwet, President of ISMAT.