Interactive session on GST by ACCI held

Port Blair, Jan 18: The Andaman Chamber of Commerce & Industry organized an interactive seminar on GST at TSG Emerald View, Phoenix Bay on 18th January, 2017 in which Shri DC Dwivedi, Hon’ble Commissioner of Central Excise and Service Tax, Haldia Commissionerate; Shri SK Sinha, Additional Director General, NACEN; Shri Santhosh Saran, Deputy Commissioner, Central Excise and Service Tax, Port Blair & other Senior Officers from Central Excise & Service Tax and all Executive Committee Members of the Chamber and prominent businessmen/contractors/tax payers attended. Shri Dwivedi gave a detailed explanation of GST and its impact in these Islands. He also properly elucidated in detail the queries of the participants in GST matters as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is the biggest reform in India’s indirect tax structure.

In his address, Shri Girish Arora, President of the Chamber welcomed Shri Dwivedi, Commissioner of Central Excise & Service Tax and other Senior Officers from Central Excise and Service Tax and elaborated the Tax procedures in these islands including VAT, CST and Octroi.