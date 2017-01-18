One day token Strike by FSUI

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Staff Correspondent

Port Blair, Jan 18: The Forward Seamen’s Union of India announced to go on a one day token strike on 19 January 2017.

As per details, during the strike the members of FSUI will carry out regular works as usual but to lodge protest they will be on fast for the whole day.

Speaking to Andaman Sheekha the organising Secretary, FSUI, Mr. Dinesh Ram said that the union was announced as the majority union in Inter Island Sector but after the union placed the demands the Administration overlooked the demands, which is the main cause of resentment among seafarers.

“Since we have lost trust on you and understand that it is a clear dilly-dallying technique, being this serious matter, since the wage settlement of these seafarers are pending from 1.04.2012, we are forced to call all the seafarers working onboard the ships plying in the Inter Island Sector of A&N Administration, to stop work onboard the ships and protest as one day token strike on 19. 01.2017,” said Mr. Naresh Birwadkar, the General Secretary of FSUI.