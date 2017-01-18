Rejected BE Candidates meets DGP; Get Assurances

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sheekha Bureau

Port Blair, Jan 18: A few BE candidates, whose candidature for various post held under Andaman & Nicobar Police, A&N Administration were rejected, today met the Director General of Police, A & N Islands along with the Member of Parliament, Mr. Bishnu Pada Ray.

During the meeting Member of Parliament reportedly explained the problems being faced by the candidates. According to details the DGP gave a patient hearing to the BE candidates and reportedly assured them that their candidature will be accepted.

When contacted the Member of Parliament of A & N Islands Mr. Bishnu Pada Ray told Andaman Sheekha that he is hopeful for a positive result. “I took the candidates to DGP today. Hopefully they will be included,” said Mr. Bishnu Pada Ray, the Member of Parliament of A & N Islands.

Certain candidates with BE. Civil, Mechanical & Electrical degrees had earlier urged the intervention of the Lt. Governor, A & N Islands, as the applications of these candidates were reportedly rejected for various post held under Andaman & Nicobar Police, A&N Administration.

In the said letter the candidates had requested immediate intervention of the Lt. Governor so that they can be considered for the selection process. As they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the vacancy of post, as according to them, as per the recruitment noticed published by the Andaman & Nicobar Police it is clear to understand that the post of Sub Inspector (Station Officer), Radio Operator, Cipher Operator, Radio Technician have essential qualification as Bachelor degree in science, with Chemistry or Physics as main or allied subject.

The candidates said that, the applicants who possess the degree for BE. Civil, Mechanical & Electrical are equivalent to the Degree in Science as they have Chemistry or Physics as allied or main subject which makes them eligible for the post.