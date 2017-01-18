Swachhta initiative of Port Blair Municipal Council for Street Vendors.

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 18: An awareness programme on “Swachhta” under “Swachh Bharat Mission” initiative of Govt. of India was organized by Port Blair Municipal Council for the Street Vendors of Port Blair city.

Shri. R. Someshwar Rao, Chairperson, Public Health & Sanitation,PBMC welcomed the gathering and appealed to the street vendors to join hands with PBMC to keep the Port Blair city clean.

In the programme around 240 Street vendors from different wards of Port Blair city participated. These Street Vendors were educated about maintaining cleanliness in the Port Blair city by way of a skit exclusively designed by the Swachhta Awareness Team of PBMC for the vendors.

, Shri. Yashpal Garg, Secretary, PBMC requested the Street Vendors to make aware the general public and the visiting tourist to maintain cleanliness in and around the city. He also stressed that cleanliness is not only the responsibility of PBMC but also the responsibility of the citizens of this city and together we can make the city clean.

The programme was also graced by Smti. Sashi Kaushal, newly joined Secretary in Andaman & Nicobar Administration.

Stickers with captions on swachhta were handed over to the vendors with the request to publicize in there working places.

The Swachhta awareness was followed awareness on various schemes of Govt. of India implemented by the Bank. The information was provided by Shri. P.K.Ummer Farooq, Lead District Manager, State Bank of India.

Shri. Farooq provided information on Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Beema Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Beema Yojana and Atal Pension Yojana.

The programme concluded with vote of thanks by Shri. Vijay Prasad Tiwari, Sanitary Officer, PBMC