Warshik Utsav & Sthapna Diwas of SVM

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 18: Param Premiya Shri Shri Thakur Anukul Chandraji’s Temple “ Warshik Utsav” & “Sthapna Divas” of Satsang Vihar Mandir, near CPWD Colony, School Line, will be celebrated on 22nd Jan, Sunday 2017 with the programs like Usha Kirtan at 5 AM, Morning Prayer request and Bani Path at 5:42 AM, 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM Bhajan, Kirtan, Satsang and Pravachan, 01:00 PM to 03:00 PM:Bhandara, 5:12 PM to 07:00 PM: evening Satsang, All devotees are cordially invited with their family to kindly come and grace this occasion.