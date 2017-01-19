Anarkali Resident goes missing

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 19: On 05.01.2017 Shri S. Eswar Rao S/o Shri S. Demdu (30) yrs R/o Anarkali Basthi lodged a report at PS Chatham regarding missing of his wife Smt. Simma Bujji, aged 25 yrs, from his house since the evening of 04/01/2017. One year ago he had left his wife in her village at Andhra Pradesh and after her being cured partially, he brought her back to Port Blair. Local police is making efforts to trace the missing lady. Her descriptive rolls are: Height – 5 feet 3 inches, built – thin, complexion – shallow, hair- black and face – round. She was wearing pink nighty at the time of leaving her house.

People are requested that if they find the aforesaid missing person at any place, they may inform to PS Chatham on phone number: 03192-232232 or on 100 to PCR.