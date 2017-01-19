Chairperson & Secretary of PBMC inspect Ward No. 17 – 20

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 19: Shri B.Eswar Rao, Chairperson, PBMC, alongwith Shri Yashpal Garg Secretary, PBMC, Shri Dharmendra Narayan, JVC and a team comprising of Councillors Smti Rubana Aziz, Shri K.Muthu and Shri M. Arumugam and Officers of the Council inspected ward No. 17 to 20 on 19-01-2017. The inspection was specifically indented to take stock of the ongoing works being carried out by the Council in these wards and other important project to be taken in the near future. Ward Councillors highlighted various issues during the visit pertaining to their respective wards. After hearing the issues the Chairperson directed the Superintending Engineer(i/c) to take up the work and complete at the earliest.

The team visited one vacant land which was allotted to PBMC at DollyGunj near mini stadium to construct community hall as it is a long felt demand of the nearby residence. Chairperson directed the Executive Engineer (Wks) to initiate action to get the land demarcated and thereafter to take up the matter on priority. Executive Engineer(Wks) apprised that a proposal for multiplex is being prepared in consultation with Architect.

The Secretary directed to fix display boards on the PBMC lands wherever available flaunting the status of the ongoing works and in the vacant land with admonitory note. Further, in some areas complaints were received about the non functioning of street lights, Secretary directed AE (Elect.) to rectify the defect and make functional the street lights.