Donation Box of Karpaswamy Temple found Broken

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Campbell Bay, Jan 19: The Donation Box of Karpaswamy Temple, Babulane, Campbell Bay was found in broken condition on 17th Jan, 2017 at around 11:00am.

As per reports, as soon as the matter was reported to the police the thief who has stolen the money kept inside the Donation Box was traced. However, when the thieves returned back the stolen amount the Temple Committee did not registered any case against him, it is learnt.

Similarly, the Donation Box of Sai Baba temple, near Campbell Bay Jetty area was also found broken on 16th of Jan, 2016.

As per reliable sources, some 2-3 school students were involved in both the theft cases. It is also learnt the thieves being a juvenile no case has been registered against them yet. Further details are awaited.