Former Andaman IGP, Alok Verma Appointed New CBI Director

Port Blair, New Delhi, Jan 19: Delhi Police chief and former Inspector General of Andaman and Nicobar Polcie, Mr. Alok Verma was on Thursday appointed the next director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The post of CBI director had been lying vacant for over one month following Anil Sinha’s retirement on December 2. At present, Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana is the interim director of the investigating agency.

Verma’s name was cleared by a three-member selection panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comprising Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar and Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge as members.

Verma takes charge of the CBI amid allegations from the opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress and the AAP, that the government is using the probe agency to “settle political scores”.

Verma, a 1979 batch IPS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre, has served as the Director General of Tihar jail.

He has served Delhi Police in number of positions, including Deputy Commissioner of Police, South District, Joint Commissioner of the Crime Branch, Joint Commissioner of Police, New Delhi Range, Special CP (Intelligence) and Special CP, Vigilance.