Port Blair, Jan 19: The Institution of Engineers (India), Andaman & Nicobar State Centre is organizing a lecture on “Coastal Erosion and Protection Measures” on 20.01.2017 at O3:0O PM at ALHW Conference Hall.

Shri A.V. Mahalingiah Scientist-D of Central Water Power Research Station, Pune will be delivering the lecture.

All the Engineering fraternity of these islands are requested to attend the lecture.