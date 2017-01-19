Man goes Missing

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 19: On 02.01.2017 Shri D. Laxman Rao, R/o Haddo Near Children’s Park lodged a report at PS Chatham regarding missing of his elder brother namely Shri D. Eswar Rao, aged 49 yrs. Local police is making efforts to trace out the missing person. The descriptive roll of the missing person is : height – 5 feet 4 inches, built – medium, complexion – shallow, hair- black & small, two front teeth are broken. He was wearing black full pant and T-shirt at the time of leaving his house.

People are requested that if they find the aforesaid missing person at any place, they may inform to PS Chatham on phone number : 03192- 232232 or on 100 to PCR.