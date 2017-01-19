Mass Dharna by PCC against implementation of the UARV method on charging Property Tax

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 19: A mass Dharna on 17.01.2017 in front of the PBMC Building , Indira Bhavan was conducted by the Pradesh Congress lead by Shri Kuldeep Rai Sharma, President PCC in protest of the PBMC unilateral and undemocratic decision on implementation of the Unit Area Rental Value method on charging Property Tax from 01.04.2017. The dharna was attended by Congress Councilors in PBMC, leaders from Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, Seva Dal and more importantly large number of local residents of Municipal area anguished, astonished and aggrieved with the dictatorial decision of the BJP Council.

Addressing the participating masses in the Dharna Shri Sharma said ,the Pradesh Congress Committee totally condemns and raise serious objection to the resolution passed by the Council vide resolution no. 250/MC/2016 dated 08.12.2016 to change the method of Property Taxation System for Building and Land from Annual Rental Value System to Unit Area Rental Value System and to the subsequent Public Notice on Property Tax issued by the Secretary, PBMC in the local Newspapers for implementation with effect from 01.04.2017. He said ,on analysis it very evident, that the revised method of Property taxation is bound to inflict severe financial hardship on the already financially burdened people residing in the PBMC area who are subjected to heavy cost of living, joblessness etc.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Sharma said that, it is hard to believe that PBMC being a political institution elected by the denizen of the Port Blair Municipal Area can how prefer to adopt the dictatorial means to thrust enhanced taxation on the residents of the Municipal area by issue of Public Notice through its Secretary. He said , it is obvious, whenever changes are made in the taxation policy/system or in rate of tax, the same is done in democratic manner by inviting claims and objection from such persons/parties who are going to be affected by such changes. Even the provision for involving people by inviting claims and objections and its subsequent acceptance/rejection exists in the PBMC Regulation 1994. Hence, the congress party strongly feels that this act of PBMC of not giving any opportunity for hearing to the people who are going to be affected by this revised method of property taxation is against the principal of natural justice and is a departure from the set precedence and practice in vogue. He said the sitting Council of BJP need to understand with compassion the anguish and retaliation prevailing amongst the residents of Port Blair Municipal area on implementation of Unit Area Rental Value System for imposing Property Tax and should immediately withdrawal of the Public Notice of the Secretary, PBMC implementing Unit Area Rental Value calculation for imposing property tax. He further cautioned the Council not to attempt making any increase in the Property Tax in the existing Annual Rental Value system which will add financial burden on the residents of Municipal Area or else mass agitation throughout the Port Blair Municipal Area will be launched by the Congress party and its all frontal organizations.

Shri Sharma while referring to the recently included Panchayat area in the PBMC said, that the newly inducted area need to be given holiday / relaxation in paying Property tax as development of all public amenities in these areas have been done by the Panchayat through the fund provided by the A&N Administration and prior to their induction in the Municipal area no taxes were applicable on the people residing in these areas. Sudden levy of taxes has caused heavy financial burden on these newly inducted area which need to be eased. During the Dharna , demands were also raised for early amendment to the Building Construction Bye Laws making it possible for the people to construct buildings having more floors and height, regularization of the services of long serving DRMs , transparency in filling vacant posts by promotion / direct recruitment and other such issues concerning public and the workers of PBMC.