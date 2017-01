News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Great Nicobar, Jan 19: Hundreds of People at Campbell Bay today organized a peaceful protest cum rally in favour of Jallikattu at Campbell Bay.

As per reports, the rally started at 09:00am from Jetty Bazaar to Zero Point area of Campbell Bay where the gathering shouted slogans in support of Jallikattu. The protest ended at around 05:00pm.