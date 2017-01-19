Snakes rescued from GDMS School premises

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Jan 17: A rat snake was rescued by a team of Forest Department on 17th Jan, 2017 at around 08:00am. As per reports, near the steps of the school building a teacher sighted a two meter long Rat Snake which was weighing around 1kg.

Soon the teacher reported the matter to the Forest Department following which in no time a team reached the spot and rescued the snake.

Similarly, on receiving a complaint of sighting an Andaman Cobra Snake at the Agency House Workshop, Garacharma the team headed to the spot and rescued the highly poisonous snake which was around two meter in length weighing around 3kg at 09:30am.

Both the snakes were rescued under the overall supervision of Deputy Ranger Manjit Singh and his supporting staff Nasir.