Adjudication Officer imposes penalty to three violators of Food Safety Act

Port Blair, Jan 20: The Police Officials of Hut Bay on receiving information about carrying of contraband tobacco products on a Hut Bay bound ship MV Sentinal on 10.01.2017 was searched. After search operation, one Chandra Sekar S/o late Subodh Mondal, R/o Ramakrishnapur, Hut Bay was found carrying 45 tins of tobacco products. On receipt, Smt. Sangeeta Naseem, Food Safety Officer was called upon and handed over the seized items from the possession of the accused persons.

Further, the accused was called upon to Port Blair for necessary action at District Food Safety Office, South Andaman under Food Safety Act’2006. On interrogation, he has revealed that the same was brought for one Shri. Prakash Mondal, S/o Shri Gurupada Mondal R/o Ongie Tikery, Hut Bay. A case was registered on both the accused.

On 10.01.2017 the raid conducted at Supply Line in the premise of Shri Mohammed Fahim, R/o Haddo, was also taken up for trial at the Court of Adjudication Officer (ADM), South Andaman. A trial was conducted on the above two cases at the Court of Adjudicating Officer(ADM), South Andaman, Port Blair under relevant sections of the Food Safety Act’2006.

Both the persons i.e. Shri. Chandra Sekar Mondal and Prakash Mondal were imposed a penalty of Rs.35,000/- each and a penalty of Rs.50,000/- was imposed on Shri. Mohammed Fahim.

The Commissionerate of Food Safety is committed to provide safe food to the Islanders.