Awareness program on the topic “Alcohol a social evil” by LEHREIN

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Jan 20: A socio cultural organisation Lehrein, Port Blair organised an awareness program on the topic “Alcohol a social evil” in collaboration with the Andaman College this morning at around 10:00am today.

More than 100 students of Andaman College took part in the program. The program started after the traditional lamp lightened by the Chief Guest on the occasion Mrs Rashmi Singh, Secretary, Social Welfare and Guest of Honour Dr RN Rath, Retd Principal MGC and OSD Law College and by other dignitaries of the islands.

Addressing the gathering the Secretary, Social Welfare, Mrs Rashmi Singh said that it is high time that a Counsellor is required in each home.

“People are committing suicide getting addicted to Alcohol and to eradicate these things every single house must have a counsellor, one has to talk and have patience to listen to others let it be neighbour or friends or relatives and conquer the negative feelings through love,” Mrs Rashmi said.

She later congratulated Mr MA Mustafa the author of the book “History of School Education in Andaman & Nicobar Islands” that was launched in the program.

Further addressing the gathering the guest of Honour during the occasion, Dr RN Rath had given his example of smoking more than 50 cigarettes a day which he stopped in the year 1982 just because nothing is gained by having Cigarettes and Alcohol. He motivated the gathering to stay away from Alcohol and other tobacco products as it is evil for the society.

Later in the occasion Mrs Poonam Lall, Vice Principal, Ummat Public School and Secretary, Lehrein as well as Dr Javed, CMO, Ayush briefed the gathering about the ill effects and health hazards about the people who are used to alcohol. They also explained various steps like stress management etc for keeping one selves away from alcohol and other tobacco products and also appealed each and everyone present on the occasion to pass on the steps to others making the event a success.

Lastly, addressing the gathering the member, Lehrein, Mr Sheik Farooq Alam said that the root of evil is alcohol giving many examples of real life people whose life got spoiled just because they were addicted to alcohol.

A welcome address was given by the Principal, Andaman College, Dr R Devdas and a vote of thanks was presented by Ms Mumtaj Banu, President, Lehrein.