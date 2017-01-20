Committee on identification of Diploma level courses meet on Jan 24

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 20: It is brought to the notice of all stakeholders that a Committee has been constituted for identification of diploma level courses and formulation of proposed seat matrix to be submitted to the Govt. of India, Ministry of HRD, New Delhi for allocation of diploma level seats to the students of Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

For identification and formulation of proposed seat matrix for diploma level seats, a meeting with the stakeholders is scheduled to be held on 24.01.2017 at 2.30 pm in the Conference Hall of Secretariat, Port Blair.

Hence, all stakeholders who are interested are requested to attend the meeting on the above mentioned date, time and venue.