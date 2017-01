News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 20: In an effort to provide safe food to the Islanders, an EMAT machine analyzing the quality of milk has been installed at the Food Laboratory, South Point, Port Blair. General public, who intends to analyze the quality of milk which they consume, may contact the Sr. Lab. Technicians of State Food Laboratory, Port Blair on their mobile no. 9434262658/9434286113/9474255237 between 0830 hours to 1230 hours.