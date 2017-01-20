PBMC completes Bidding process

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 20: The Port Blair Municipal Council completed the competitive bidding process for licensing of Hoarding Sites within Municipal area on 20.01.2017. The PBMC invited sealed bids for 92 hoarding sites (bundled in 23 baskets each containing 4 sites) and got bids for 84 hoarding sites (bundled in 21 baskets each containing 4 sites).

Sh. B. EswarRao, Chairperson, Port Blair Municipal Council, informed that annually the Port Blair Municipal Council will be getting Rs. 126 Lakhs against the present revenue of Rs. 52.92 Lakhs only. Hence the PBMC will be getting Rs. 73.08 Lakhs additional. The PBMC will issue fresh tender inviting bids for more hoarding sites within the Municipal area.

Here it is pertinent to mention that some of the advertising agencies who were earlier issued licences filed cases in High Court against the initiate of PBMC for licences of Hoarding Sites through transparent and competitive bidding process but their petitions were dismissed by the High court. These agencies also filed appeals before the Division bench of High Court which were also dismissed by the High Court in the Morning of 20.01.2017 paving way for PBMC to complete the bidding process.