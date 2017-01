News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 20: Mr. B. Eswar Rao, Chairperson, Port Blair Municipal Council, informed that in a gesture of humanity, the Port Blair Municipal Council has decided to waive off the charges for providing mortuary vans within the Municipal Area w.e.f. 01.02.2017. The Sub-Committee for Finance of the PBMC in its meeting held on 12.01.2017 recommended for waiving these charges and the matter will be placed before the Council in its next meeting.