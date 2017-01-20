Pulse Immunization Programme to be conducted

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 20: National Immunization Day (NID) round of Pulse Polio Immunization Programme in A & N Islands will be held on 29th January and 2nd April 2017.

On this day, children in the age group of 0-5 years will be administered Oral Polio Virus (OPV) at the PPI centre (booths) to be following by house to house visit by the staffs of Directorate of Health Service on 02 consecutive day mop up rounds after the NIDs to ensure vaccination to the missed out children , if any.

In this regard, a half day Media Sensitization Workshop is scheduled to be held on 24th January 2017 at 12:00 Noon in Auditorium , G. B Pant Hospital , Port Blair.