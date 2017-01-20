More Support for Jallikattu: Andaman Tamizhar Sangam to organise rally at Port Blair

Andaman Sheekha

The True Mirror of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::
Staff Correspondent
Port Blair, Jan 20: The protests against the ban on jallikattu is getting huge support in Andaman too as the Andaman Tamizhar Sangam is all set to organize a rally to extend their support for the sport and the people who are organizing a protest in this regard.
“We will organize a rally, which will start from Tamizhar Sangam and pass through Gandhi Statue of Mohanpura, Clock Tower, Model School, Bengali Club area before its culmination at Tamizhar Sangam. Before culmination there will be a small meeting, which will be addressed by a few people,” informed Mr. Kwaza Moideen, the President of Andaman Tamizhar Sangam. As per report the rally will start from ATS complex at 3.00 pm.
Meanwhile, a group of youths of Port Blair city today organized a gathering at Gandhi Statue Mohanpura to extend their support for Jallikattu and anger against PETA.
Earlier a rally was organized at Campbell Bay island on 19 January in support of Jallikattu.

