Andaman News Shown Trice a day in National Channel “Nation Live”

Port Blair, Jan 22: The team of Andaman Broadcasting News Network (ABNN) which was presenting news in Channel One News till December 05, 2016, have now moved to another national level News Channel “Nation Live”. Andaman Broadcasting News Network (ABNN) will not be presenting local news in Channel One News anymore.
In “Nation Live” News Channel, Andaman News is being shown trice a day i.e. daily at6.30 PM, 10.30 PM and next day at 7.30 AM. The Channel is available in every major Island. In ACN “Andaman Live” News is available in News Section at Channel Number 382. For any coverage people can contact National Live Bureau Head, A & N Islands at 9932082892.

