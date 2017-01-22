ASNVMS to hold a relay hunger strike in front of APWD office today

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 22: Andaman Sarvajanik Nirman Vibhag Mazdoor Sangh affiliated to CITU will hold a relay hunger strike in front of the Chief Engineer Office of Andaman Public Works Department demanding implementation of the order issued by the Government of India, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions during 1988 to grant 1/30th of pay plus DA at the relevant scale of pay to the Daily Rated Mazdoors working in APWD.

The relay hunger strike will start at 08:00am tomorrow. About 4000 daily rated mazdoors working in various divisions of APWD, for a period ranging from 15 years to 5 years will take part in the relay hunger strike.