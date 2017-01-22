DC inaugurates construction of Rural roads under MGNREGA

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan22: Shri Udit Prakash Rai, Dy. Commissioner (District Programme Coordinator, NREGA) South Andaman inaugurated two works involving material component for the first time in A&N Islands under MGNREGA. On 20.01.2017, the Dy, Commissioner (SA) inaugurated the work “Construction of Katcha Rural Road from Arjun Paddy field to Subal Das Paddy field at Ward No. 5 under Namunaghar Gram Panchayat under MGNREGA” with an estimate cost of Rs. 12,66,822/- at the same time this work will provide 1856 man-days. During the inauguration, Smt. Pratheema Kumari, Pradhan and PRIs of Namunaghar Panchayat were also present.

In continuation, on 21.01.2017 the Dy. Commissioner (SA) inaugurated another work of same component under MGNREGA at Beodnabad village. The work “Construction of Katcha road from Ganehan house to chinnapan house at Beodnabad Ward No.02 under Beodnabad Gram Panchayat”. The work will be executed at an estimated cost of Rs. 19,07,441/- while around 70 to 80 house hold will be benefited from this work. During the occasion, Smt. Shanti Varadarajan, Pradhan and PRIs of Beodnabad Gram Panchayat were present.

On both the works up to the Water Bound Macadam (WBM) will be carried out under MGNREGA and further course will be taken up by the respective Panchayat.