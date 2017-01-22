Andaman Sheekha

Member of Parliament Expresses Gratitude

Port Blair, Jan 22: Shri Bishnu Pada Ray, Member of Parliament, A & N Islands has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India and the concerned officials of the A & N Administration for sanctioning the financial assistance to Shri Manoranjan Haldar for liver transplant, who is under treatment in Amrita institute of Medical Sciences, Cochin, Kerala.
The letter received from Under Secretary (Funds) from the PMO Office vide letter No. 82(26758)/2015-PMD dated 12-01-2017 for sanctioning of an amount of Rs. 3,00,000 (Rupees three lakhs only) and the amount transferred vide Demand Draft No. 212220 dated 06.01.2017 drawn at Central Bank of India Janpath, New Delhi.

