Misuse of Power at Baratang: Government Quarter being transformed into dream Palace

Staff Correspondent

Port Blair, Jan 22: A senior officer of Andaman and Nicobar Administration is busy these days in transforming his huge government quarter into a dream palace.

Sources said that the said officer is so influential that he is carrying out the major reconstruction, extension and modification of his house without any clearance from Administration.

Not only this for the said work no tendering process has been reportedly done.

Sources also said that some amount of sand has also been brought illegally by the contractor for construction and modification of the government quarter.

Everyday one can see cargo trucks from Port Blair offloading construction materials for the said quarter but sadly anti-corruption department is totally unaware of the fact.

It is now the duty of Administration to trace out the said officer and publish his name for the information of general public or public like away feel that top officials are immune to law.