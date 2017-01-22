Netaji’s Birthday to be celebrated by Sudhangshubala Foundation

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 22: The 119th birthday celebration of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose will be held by Sudhangshubala foundation at Govt. Girls Sr. Sec School at 11:00 am tomorrow.

Shri. Anindo Majumder, Chief Secretary, A&N Administration will be the Chief guest on the occasion alongwith Dr. Shipra Paul, Director, A&N Administration who will be guest of honour.

On this day prizes will be distributed to the winners of essay and quiz competitions held on 15.01.17, also a voluntary blood Donation Camp will be held on the occasion.

The function will be joined by Shri. Bhabesh Majumder, President, Sudhangshubala foundation and Shri. P.Banamali, former Additional Chief Secretary, West Bengal with other dignitaries.