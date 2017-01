News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 22: A solemn function has been arranged to pay floral tribute and to conduct all religious mass prayer at the ‘Balidan Vedi’ The State Martyrs Memorial Humfrygunj on Monday the 30th January 2017 at 8 A. M. On the occasion of 73rd Martyrdom Anniversary of 44 Martyrs of the Indian Independence League (IIL), Andaman Branch,