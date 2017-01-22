‘Snake Man of Andaman’ rescues four more Snakes

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Jan 22: The Snake Man of Andaman, Deputy Ranger, Forest Department, Mr. Manjit Singh and his team rescued four more snakes in the last two days.

The small team of Forest Department consisting of Mr. Manjit Singh and a few others, is working day and night to save lives of both humans and snakes in frequent human-snake conflict.

As per present reports, Snake Man Manjit Singh and his team rescued a Rat Snake yesterday from Marina Park at 07:00pm which was 2 meter long and was weighing around 2.5 kg and an another Rat Snake of same weight and length from Durga Temple, Haddo.

Snake Man and his team on complaint this morning at 06:30 am rescued a Rat Snake from a fishing net at a house in Shadipur that was weighing around 2.3kg and was 2 meter in length and an another Rat Snake of similar height and weight from a house situated at Beodnabad.

Later all four snakes were safely released in jungle by Mr. Manjit Singh and his team.