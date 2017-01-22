More Support for Jallikattu: Andaman Tamizhar Sangam organizes massive rally

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Y Navin Kumar

Port Blair, Jan 22 : The protests against the ban on jallikattu is getting huge support in Andaman too as the Andaman Tamizhar Sangam yesterday organized a massive rally to extend their support for the sport and the people who are organizing a protest in this regard.

Thousands of thousands of people mostly from Tamil origin yesterday gathered Andaman’s Tamizhar Sangam and the massive rally throughout the city to show the support for jallikattu.

After culmination there was public meeting, which was addressed by members of Andaman Tamizhar Sangam.

“We want removal of ban on jallikattu and action against PETA, the organization must be driven out of India,” said Mr. Tamil Selvam, senior member of Andaman Tamizhar Sangam.

Earlier there was bike rally yesterday afternoon in support of jallikattu.

Meanwhile, a group of youths of Port Blair city on Friday organized a gathering at Gandhi Statue Mohanpura to extend their support for Jallikattu and anger against PETA.

Earlier a rally was organized at India’s southernmost Island, Great Nicobar too on 19 January in support of Jallikattu.