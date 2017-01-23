Andaman Marathon to be held on February 12; ACCI to organise the Mega Event

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Jan 23: The Andaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry has declared the date of the ‘Andaman Marathon 2017’ which is scheduled to be held on February 12, 2017 morning at 05:15am.

Addressing a Press Conference at the Conference Hall of TSG Emerald at 04:30pm, the President ACCI, Mr Girish Arora declared the date of the Andaman Marathon adding that this year only Indian Citizens would be taking part in the event and no professionals from other countries will be invited, as every year they win all the prizes. He said this has been done due to the demand from the general public.

Further addressing the media persons the President, Andaman Marathon, Mr Mohammed H Jadwet briefed about the each event going to take place during the Marathon.

He said that the annual event is being organized in association with the Directorate of Youth Affairs & Sports, APWD, PBMC, DHS, Education Department, A&N Police, Andaman & Nicobar Administration and the support of the Andaman & Nicobar Command.

He said that all total there would be four events. First, Half Marathon 21 K (only Indian are allowed to participate), second 10 K where elite runners are not allowed and Male above 50 years and Female above 40 years can take part in the event, third 10K for senior Female and Male and last event is of 10K for the girls and boys aged between 15-18.

Mr Jadwet added that the Lt. Governor, A & N Islands, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi will flag off the Marathon. Actor Rahul Bose will continue to be the Brand Ambassador and Make My Trip is again sponsoring the event with other renowned sponsors in the islands. “The Chamber is accepting around 1500 participants this year,” Mr Jadwet said.