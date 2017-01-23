ASNVMS begins relay hunger strike; threatens massive protest

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Y Navin Kumar

Port Blair, Jan 23: The Andaman Sarvajanik Nirman Vibhag Mazdoor Sangh affiliated to Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) today began a relay hunger strike in front of the Chief Engineer Office of Andaman Public Works Department demanding proper wages for Daily Rated Mazdoors working in Andaman Public Works Department.

Since last several years the Andaman Sarvajanik Nirman Vibhag Mazdoor Sangh is demanding implementation of the order issued by the Government of India, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions during 1988 to grant 1/30th of pay plus DA at the relevant scale of pay to the Daily Rated Mazdoors working in APWD.

“We have been raising our demands since last several years but despite giving us assurances our demands were not fulfilled and hence we are forced to organize this relay hunger strike,” said Mr. B Chandrachoodan the President of Andaman Sarvajanik Nirman Vibhag Mazdoor Sangh told Andaman Sheekha today.

About 4000 daily rated mazdoors working in various divisions of APWD, for a period ranging from 15 years to 5 years are taking part in the relay hunger strike.

“There will be relay hunger strike on 23, 24 and 25 January 2017 and if our demands are not fulfilled from 26 January each and every member of Andaman Sarvajanik Nirman Vibhag Mazdoor Sangh from remotest Islands will boycott works and join for a massive protest,” the President of Andaman Sarvajanik Nirman Vibhag Mazdoor Sangh warns.