Birth anniversary celebration of Netaji: Chief Secretary lauds philanthropic activities of SFT

Port Blair, Jan 23: To celebrate the 120th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the Sudhanghshubala Foundation Trust, an NGO, organized a function in the auditorium of Govt. Girls Sr. Sec. School here today. The Chief Secretary, A&N Administration, Mr. Anindo Majumdar was the chief guest on the occasion. The Director of Health Services, Dr. Shipra Paul was the guest of honour while the Director SFT, Mr. P Vanamali presided over the function in the presence of Convener SFT Dr Buddhadev Banerjee.

The Chairperson, PBMC, Mr. B. Eswar Rao also attended this function besides other PBMC Councillors and PRI members.

Speaking on the occasion, after lighting the traditional oil lamp to mark the inauguration of the celebrations and garlanding the portrait of Netaji, the Chief Secretary, Mr. Anindo Majumdar highlighted the connection between Netaji and A&N Islands as it was in these Islands were the tri-colour was hoisted for the first time, on December 30, 1943, by the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The birthday of Netaji is an occasion to remember the ideals of Netaji and his sacrifices for the motherland, said the Chief Secretary. He also lauded the SFT and its Founder, Mr. Bhabesh Majumder for its philanthropic activities in the Islands, especially for children and youth who are the future of the country, and said, though the Administration is providing all facilities to its citizens and making best efforts in improving the lifestyle of the people here, the support and contribution from different NGOs will supplement the endeavor of the Administration.

He also suggested the foundation to organize coaching classes for meritorious students so that some of them make it to prestigious institutes like IITs besides supporting sports activities in the Islands. He also congratulated the winners of the essay & quiz competitions conducted by the Trust recently and distributed some of the prizes. Earlier, he also witnessed the blood donation camp organized by STF to mark the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Shipra Paul enlightened the gathering about the life of Netaji and his contribution towards the freedom of the country.

The PBMC Chairman also gave away prizes to the winners of essay & quiz competitions.

The students of Girls School presented a beautiful cultural programme on the occasion that drew loud applause from the gathering. Earlier, the Member, SFT, Mr. Kaushik Majumder welcomed the gathering.