Geetanjali bus goes off the road; six injured

Trinath

Rangat, Jan23: A private bus of Geetajali Travels today went off the road near Billyground Fisheries Office and Swadesh Nagar Bridge. According to the reports the accident took as the driver of the bus could not negotiate with another vehicle, which was coming from opposite direction.

The bus driver reportedly lost control and the bus skidded inside a paddy field at around 04:45 pm.

The Bus was on its way to Diglipur from Port Blair.

It has been learnt Out of 27 passengers 06 of them suffered minor injuries including 02 ladies, 02 gents and a child of 2.6 yrs. The injured were rushed to PHC Billiground for treatment immediately. It has been learnt that a case under section 279/337 IPC has registered against the Driver.