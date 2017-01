News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Car Nicobar, Jan 23: A dead body of government servant was found near STS Garage of Car Nicobar this morning.

As per reports, the man namely Setu Raman is an employee of Civil Supply Department and was posted in Car Nicobar.

It is learnt that the Car Nicobar Police Unit is smelling rat in this case and is investigating into the matter.