Havelock reeling under severe shortage of petrol and other commodities

Sarthak Kanjilal

Havelock, Jan 23: Ban on plying of Boats operating from Brookshabad and Junglighat area of Port Blair city to Havelock since more than a week has left Havelock under severe shortage of Petrol and other commodities like vegetables, Chicken, Fish etc. This is not only affecting the residents but also the tourists of the area.

Talking to Andaman Sheekha, the Pradhan, Govind Nagar, Ajit Kumar Roy said that there is a huge problem since last few days as vegetable, petrol, Chicken, Fish etc are not available in the islands which is a basic need of the resident and the tourist here.

“I met the Lt Governor and he has assured that he will look into the matter and solve the issue soon,” said Mr Ajit.