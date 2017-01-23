Journalists felicitated by Sudhanghshubala Foundation Trust

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Staff Correspondent

Port Blair, Jan 23: The Chief Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Administration today felicitated prominent Journalists today during a function organized by Sudhanghshubala Foundation Trust, an NGO, to celebrate the 120th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Journalists K Ganeshan, Editor, Andaman Express, Sanjib Kr Roy, Editor, Andaman Sheekha & Bureau head of National Live News Channel, Denis Giles, Editor, Andaman Chronicle, Rakesh Chandra Lal, Sr News Reader, All India Radio and Smt. Kanak Radha Chatterjee, Chief Editor, The Daily Telegrams were felicitated by the Chief Secretary.