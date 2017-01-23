Meeting on Demonetization held by Pradesh Mahila Congress

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 23: As part of the ongoing agitation launched by the All India Congress Committee the Andaman Nicobar Mahila Congress organized a meeting at Bambooflat on 21/01/2017 and at Brookshabad on 22/01/2017 against the demonetization and its long lasting ill effects on Indian economy. Large number of ladies of the area attended the meetings. The meetings also attended by Smti Hazeena Syed, MBA, National Secretary, All India Mahla Congress.

Addressing the gatherings Smti Shanta Singh, President, Andaman Nicobar Mahila Congress Committee described the demonetization as a Himlayan blunder of Mr Modi. Smti Hazeena Syed, National Secretary, AIMC said that the Modi Government has destroyed India’s honest cash economy hitting out at the poor, farmers, labourers, artisans, small shopkeepers, businesses, fisherman and the housewives. Miss Mariyam Bibi, General Secretary, Pradesh Mahila Congress in her speech said that the demonetization move has not only caused price rise, joblessness for the working class particularly construction labourers but also slowed down the country’s economy. The other speakers such as Smti Pushpanjali Raju, Smti Zubaida Begum, Smti Ratanakannan, Smti Neelaveni, Smti Vaishali, Shri Noor Islam and Shri Mohd Ali in their address elaborated the sufferings being faced by the Fishermen, tourism sector, small traders and common man in these islands after declaration of demonetization which is still continued after completion of demonetization. They also said that due to gross mismanagement and organized plunder of demonetization has wiped out 86% of India’s currency in circulation with one stroke on 8th November, 2016 which has dropped the country into a state of economic disorder wiping out people’s earning and creating an enormous sense of fear and insecurity.

The meeting was also attended by Shri Kuldeep Rai Sharma, President, PCC and other leaders of Congress party.