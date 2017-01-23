MP lays stones for series of works under SAGY at Ferrargunj

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 23: The Member of Parliament, A&N Islands, Shri Bishnu Pada Ray laid the foundation stone for series of work under Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana at Gram Panchayat Ferrargunj. Shri. Mahesh Kumar Gupta, Assistant Commissioner (HQ), Shri. Chohi, Executive Engineer, RCD Wimberlygunj, Shri. Nausad, DSP Shri. Jitender Agarwal, Director Social Welfare, Deputy Director Education & Distirct Education Officer & PRI Members Smt. Bhagyeshwari, Up-Adhyaksha, Shri. Sandeep Biswas, Pramukh, Ferrargunj Block and Pradhan, Gram Panchayat Ferrargunj, Shri. Muneshwaran were also present in the said foundation stone laid ceremony.

The works for which foundation stones were laid included Anganwadi at Jirkatang at Ferrargunj ward No.3, Traffic Pole/Umbrella at Ferrargunj junction, Fish Market at Ferrargunj Junction, Construction of Rural Road from ATR to Children Park ward No. 4 Ferrargunj, Star Ticketing Counter at Ferrargunj Junction, Ring well ward No. 1 & 2 under MGNREGA, South Andaman District, Zonal Library at Ferrargunj, 4 Nos of Class Room and Science Lab, C/o Youth Club at Tank Basti, Ferrargunj ward no 2 under Gram Panchayat, Police Chawki at Cattlegunj and Construction of steel Overhead Tank at Ranchi Basti, Cattlegunj, ward no-2.