SA Police apprehends one for auto theft during night patrolling

Port Blair, Jan 23: The night patrolling staff of South Andaman Police showing exemplary alertness on duty apprehended one Jaganath Lakra, age 36 yrs R/o New Manglutan with a stolen auto on the intervening night of 18th & 19th January, 2017 at School Line. The accused had stolen the auto bearing Reg. No AN01 C-0589 on the same day night from Sippighat where it was parked by its owner Shri Ram Kumar Rathor, at night, near his rented house. The accused and the auto was immediately handed over to PS Humfrigunj by the staff of PS Aberdeen where a case crime No. 03/17 dt. 19.01.2017 u/s 379 IPC was registered and the accused has been sent to JC Remand by producing before the Ld. Court of CJM, Port Blair.

General Public are repeatedly cautioned to ensure safety of their property and also requested to pass on information of any illegal activities noticed in the area in South Andaman District to PCR (100) or nearest Police Station.