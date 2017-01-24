ABVP Organizes Rally for the Central University in A&N Islands

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 24: The Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), A&N Islands organized a big rally on 23rd January in favour of their demand for the Central University in A&N Islands. The occasion was the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and after paying their homage and floral tributes to the statue of Netaji at Marina Park, from where the rally started, it passed through the Aberdeen Bazaar and concluded at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi near Bus Stand.

The major demands were the opening up of Veer Savarkar Central University in the Islands along with the opening of post graduate courses in those subjects which currently do not have one and the beginning BPED course at JNRM with utmost urgency from the new academic session of this year. The rally was attended by nearly 250 students of graduate and post graduate departments.

The ABVP student leaders who lead and addressed the rally included Dipankar Dey, secretary ABVP, A&N Islands, Ankit Kumar Mridha, secretary, JNRM students council, Sonia, vice-president , JNRM students council and Biswajeet Mistry, vibhag executive member ,ABVP. All the student activists lauded the efforts taken by the A&N administration for the growth of higher education in these Islands and they particularly expressed their gratitude to the honourable Lt. Governor for taking special interest for the opening up of university.

The students however requested the administration to speed up the process of establishment of university and to be watchful of those elements who are creating hurdles in its opening due to vested interests.