Andaman Bazaar gets underway at ITF ground

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 24: The fourth chapter of quarterly event “Andaman Bazaar”, a Buyer-Seller Meet got underway at ITF ground, Port Blair yesterday (Jan.23, 2017). It is a unique approach of the Administration to provide a common platform to the farmers, entrepreneurs, SHGs, NGOs and MSMEs for marketing their agriculture produce/ products directly to the customer.

In the event, Stall No.12 has been earmarked to showcase value added coconut based products produced/manufactured by coconut based enterprises (SMEs and SHGs) in the Islands. The Stall has been jointly developed by Directorate of Industries in association with Social Welfare Advisory Board functioning under Andaman & Nicobar Administration and Coir Board, Port Blair under the theme “Gateway to Coconut Industries”. The Coconut products, Viz. Desiccated Coconut Powder, Coconut Oil, Coconut based sweets and Handicrafts etc. manufactured by local Enterprises (SMEs), Self Help Groups promoted by Coir Board, Yuvasakthi NGO and UNNATI (NGO) have been depicted during the Fair. The object of creating a coconut corner is to create awareness and attract investment in the area of development of coconut based industries in the Islands.