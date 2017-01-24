Breakdown of 5 MW DG at SCPP; Major Power Cut

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 24: Due to breakdown of 5 MW DG set at M/s. Suryachakara Power Plant, Bambooflat, there is shortage in power generation and the ongoing load shedding will be continued in Port Blair and South Andaman area during evening peak hours from 1715 hrs. to 2145 hrs. for 45 minutes on daily basis. This schedule will be affected from 25.1.2017. The evening hours load schedule is tentative and may vary in view of public meetings, important social functions or other emergency reasons.

There will be power cut in BSNL Telephone Exchange, Prem Nagar, Goalghar, Carmel School area, KV-I area, Murdakhari area, part of Sippighat, Chouldari Lal Pahar, Tsunami Shelter, Mithakhari, Namunaghar, Dunduspoint & Hathi Tappu, Dairy Farm Junction, Lamba Line, Ranchi Tekery, School Line complete & part of Minnie Bay from 1715 to 1800 hrs.

CARI, AKT Miniplex, Bird Line, Calicut, Kamaraj Nagar, Beodnabad, Rangachang, Burmanallah, Chidiyatapu, Sippighat, Teylarabad, Bimblitan, Manjeri, Guptapara, Manglutan, Wandoor, Chouldari Tushnabad, Port Mount, Tirur, Templemyo, Ograbranj, Rajasthan Mandir, ALWH Colony, Hawaghar Jn., Dudh Line, Nayagaon, Bargat Line, GPRA Colony, Carbyn’s Jn., Part of Gurudwara Lane, Bengali Club, Biggi Lane, Anthropological Museum, Middle Point, Link Road, VIP Road, Police Line, part of Junglighat, Mohanpura, Babu Lane, Aberdeen Bazaar from Ratnam Market to Taxi Stand, Aberdeen Thana & part of Gurudwara Lane from 1800 to 1845 hrs.

Light House, Phoenix Bay, Fisheries Jetty area, Anarkali, Delanipur, Quarry Hill, Phongy Kyaung, Foreshore Road, Megapode, Teal House, Horticulture Road, Agency House, Garacharama complete, 5 MW Solar Power Plant area, Garacharama Sub Station, Japan Nallah, Austinabad, Prothrapur, Carbyn’s Cove, Brichgunj, Brookshabad, part of Chakkargoan, Shadipur, South Point, Mazaar Pahad, Machi Line, RGT Road, Govt. Press and JNRM College from 1845 to 1930 hrs.

Haddo, Haddo Warf, Foreshore Road and upto Civil Aviation Delanipur, Part of Dollygunj, part of Pahargaon, ICMR Colony area, part of School Line and Water Treatment Plant area at Lamba lane, Bambooflat, Shristy Nagar, Atlanta Point, Cellular Jail, G.B.Pant, Police HQ, Marina Park & Aberdeen Bazaar site office area from 1930 to 2015 hrs.

Part of Junglighat, Vijay Baugh, Dairy Farm complete & CPWD Complex, Buniyadabad, AIR, DDK Colony, part of Delanipur, part of Prem Nagar, Coast Guard Enclave, Coast Guard HQ, Coast Guard Jetty, Panipath Road, Fortress Head Quarter, Part of Garacharama, Dollygunj, Attompahar, Old Pahargaon, ICMR Colony area, part of Minnie Bay, Marine Hill, Dugnabad complete, Round Basti & Netaji Club area from 2015 hrs to 2100 hrs.

Bhatu Basti complete, Laxmi Motor Area, Pathergudda, Setlite Colony, New Pahargaon, Mathura, Bridavan, Ferargunj to Jirkatang, StewartGunj, Kanyapuram, Wimberlygunj, Shoal Bay, Hope Town, Chatham Mill, Chatham Wharf, IOC & MES Power House from 2100 to 2145 hrs.

In addition to evening hours, load shedding will also be carried out during day hours on as and when required basis for 45 minutes to 60 minutes in order to carry out routine and breakdown maintenance of DG sets at the Power Plants.

The above schedule will continue till the damaged DG set at M/s. Suryachakara Power Plant, Bamboofat is repaired and brought back to operation.

The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted and the consumers are requested to bear with the situation.