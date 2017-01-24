Higher Command Course (Hcc-45) visits Andaman & Nicobar

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 24: The second batch of 50 officers attending the Army Higher Command Course, along with five Instructors of Army War College, visited Andaman & Nicobar Islands from 22 Jan – 25 Jan 17. The student officers comprised 46 officers of Army, 07 officers of Indian Air Force and one Naval officer. The first batch of this course had visited the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from 15 Jan – 18 Jan 17. Lt Gen Rajiv Tiwari, AVSM, Comdt, Army War College also accompanied the Course members on this occasion.

Army War College is located at Dr Ambedkar Nagar (erstwhile Mhow), near Indore in Madhya Pradesh. It is the premier training institution of Indian Army which conducts prestigious Higher Command Course to train selected middle level senior officers of the Indian Army and other Armed Forces, in the higher decision making, Strategy and Operations. In addition, Army War College also conducts Senior Command Course of eight weeks for aspiring commanding officers (COs) of Indian Army units and Junior Command Course of 10 weeks for junior officers at the level of sub unit commanders. The last two courses are subscribed by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) such as BSF and ITBP as well.

The course participants and directing staff officers were briefed on the strategic dimensions of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and on the role and capabilities of the ANC and its Components. The student officers also visited Army Component at Birchgunj, Naval Component Headquarters, NSRY and FDN-1. In order to familiarise the student officers with development, ecology, historical and environmental imperatives, visits were organised to Ross Island, National Memorial Complex, Samudrika Museum, Anthropological Museum and Cellular Jail. The environmental and ecological sensitivities of the Islands have been focused upon specifically during various briefings, such that future military leadership remains sensitive to the security vs development issues in the Andamans.