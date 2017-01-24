MP raises various issues pertaining to the islands in front of LG and CS

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 24: The Member of Parliament highlighted various issues pertaining to the Andaman & Nicobar Islands in a meeting held at the conference hall of the Secretariat on 20-January-2017 under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary, A & N Administration and in presence of the Lt Governor, Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

During the meeting the issue of Daily Rated Mazdoor of Andaman Public Works Department of Extension of 1/30 pay + DA to the DRMs working in the APWD as per GOI OM Dated 07-June-1988 was discussed where the CE, APWD informed that proposal for additional fund has been submitted in RE 2016-17 and accordingly, Chief Secretary directed that the matter be put to Lt. Governor within next week for consideration/ approval. It is expected that payment of 1/30th Pay + DA to DRMs will be effective from 1st April, 2017.

The Second topic discussed on the meeting was about the Final payment to the ex-ATI workers to which it was informed that Hon’ble Supreme Court granted time for 03 months for compliance of order for settlement of ATI workers. DC S/Andaman informed that the process of award of land to PMB will be completed by April 2017 and payment to ATIs worker would be settled by May 2017. The Chief Secretary directed that PMB should take necessary action so that payment to ATI workers is settled by May, 2017.

Besides this the MP asked about the Payment of wages to workers (Security Guard) engaged by M/s Gorkha in the DHS from 10/2015 to 12/2015 (03 months) to which the DHS informed that out of three payments pending for Gorka Security service, 2 payments i.e. Rs. 15 lakh and Rs.45 lakhs has been paid after deducting EPF amount.

The Chief Secretary directed the DHS to take necessary action in consultation with Labour Commissioner to pay wages directly to workers besides action against the agency for non-payment of EPF for the employees working with the firm. It was further directed that Labour Commissioner should provide support to various departments of Administration and sensitize them with all the provision Labour Law to ensure that all the statutory payment are made by the agency.

Implementation of priority works of SAGYs were discussed i.e in Ferrargunj, Ramnagar and Kinyuka village. The Chief Secretary directed that all the priority works given by Member of Parliament should be completed on time bound manner i.e. , in April 2017.

It was further directed all the departments to take up the SAGY works in a mission mode manner and fortnightly report from all 3 DCs be submitted to CS Office and all issues be settled before the meeting so that more meaningful discussion are held during the review meetings.

Discussing about the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya the DC SA informed that JNV has initiated action to select students for starting the school from next Academic Session 2017-2018. CS direct the CE, APWD to complete refurbished work before June, 2017 as the existing staff quarters needs to be refurbished to make temporary hotel separately for girls and boys for 60 students. Process for allotment of required land and creation of permanent infra at Chouldari are under active consideration.

Regarding the Sanik School in A & N Islands it was decided that the Land is available at Little Andaman, Madhupur at Diglipur for setting up of Sanik School. Regarding requirement of fund, administration may sent proposal to MHA under intimation to MP for perusal and expedite the issues. Many other important issues were also discussed in the meeting.